Southwest canceling flights out of Midway this morning

13 hrs ago

Southwest Airlines flights scheduled out of Midway Airport in Chicago this morning are all canceled so far at least through 6:25 a.m., and some are canceled afterward, according to Flightview.com, a website tracking flight statuses. Southwest Airlines itself warned of the possibility "based on the forecasted weather conditions" earlier on Sunday with a travel advisory .

Chicago, IL

