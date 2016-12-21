Southwest Airlines website/app crash ...

Southwest Airlines website/app crash during peak holiday travel season

Yesterday Read more: WMBF

Traveling for the holidays on Southwest Airlines? It might be a bit tricky to book a new flight or check-in if you're flying on Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline's website and mobile app are down and as of 1:50 p.m., it is unknown when service will be restored.

