Postal service struggles leave Bay Area residents searching for their mail

Most everyone has heard, at one time or another, the old slogan attributed to the United States Postal Service: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” These days, it seems, those appointed rounds are anything but swift, taking some carriers late into the gloom of night. And for an agency beset with financial woes and staffing shortages, the problems may not end there - in the Bay Area, evidence has grown in recent years of chronic problems with deliveries delayed not by hours but days, and mail dropped off at the wrong addresses by harried carriers rushing to complete marathon routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.