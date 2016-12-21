Port Authority cops accused of skippi...

Port Authority cops accused of skipping patrols could face federal charges, report says

15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

An investigation into the 44 Port Authority police officers assigned to patrol PATH stations who are accused of spending hours, sometimes almost entire shifts, in the break room while on the clock may extend to the federal level, according to a published report. Dozens of Port Authority police officers assigned to the PATH rail system are facing disciplinary action after an internal investigation showed they spent time on the clock in the break room.

