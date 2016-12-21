PeopleNet taps Osiecki to strengthen compliance efforts
PeopleNet announced it has selected David J. Osiecki to consult and work on behalf of PeopleNet as part of its ongoing efforts to help customers strengthen their safety and compliance. Osiecki is the president and CEO of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, a new venture that is focused on providing advisory services and the implementation of programs to companies in the transportation industry.
