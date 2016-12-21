Park Holidays sold to Intermediate Capital Group in A 362m deal
Private equity firm Caledonia Investments has sold caravan park operator Park Holidays to Intermediate Capital Group for 362 million. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35304650.ece/a3be2/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-14214154-6566-46e9-8540-1911c9670586_I1.jpg Private equity firm Caledonia Investments has sold caravan park operator Park Holidays to Intermediate Capital Group for 362 million.
