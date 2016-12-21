On this day: December 25
Adbulmutallab, who suffered burns to his hands, right inner thigh and genitalia in the foiled attack, would eventually be convicted of eight criminal counts, including attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted murder of 289 people. On Feb. 16, 2012, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|5 hr
|ICE
|5
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov 27
|Why
|12
|New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation...
|Nov '16
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC