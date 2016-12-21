New subway station has public art rar...

New subway station has public art rarely seen: A gay couple

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo provided by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station at 72nd Street, in New York, shows Thor Stockman, left, and his husband, Patrick Kellogg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... 6 hr huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Sun Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
News Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08) Nov 27 Why 12
News New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation... Nov '16 Spotted Girl 5
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC