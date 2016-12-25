M&T Bank Corp Sells 358 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc.
M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 358 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|14 hr
|gwww
|6
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|18 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov 27
|Why
|12
|New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation...
|Nov '16
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC