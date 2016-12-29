Howard County weighs bill to authorize legal action over air traffic noise
The Howard County Council will weigh whether to take the first step toward legal action against the federal government over flight patterns that are bringing noisy airplanes closer to homes. County officials say they've been frustrated for months in their attempts to get the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink its NextGen air traffic update.
