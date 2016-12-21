How does an N.J. driver get a discount on Staten Island bridges?

An E-Z Pass tag issued by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Does a commuter have to get one of these to get a discount on the agency's Staten Island bridges, but give up her discount on the New Jersey Turnpike in the process? (Larry Higgs In the early days of E-ZPass , toll agencies and authorities offered discounts to entice drivers to use it, regardless of what state they were driving in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.