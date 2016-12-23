Hartline Investment Corp Sells 15 Shares of FedEx Corp.
Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 15 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|57 min
|Parden Pard
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|1 hr
|gwww
|2
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov 27
|Why
|12
|New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation...
|Nov '16
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC