Growth Pangs True But Overdone, TransDigm Still A Buy
TransDigm will be caught in a weak cycle in the near term but the impact on margins is likely to be minimal. TransDigm has corrected ~9% after scaling its all-time high in September this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Wed
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Why
|12
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC