FY2016 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airw...

FY2016 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) Increased by Analyst

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

JetBlue Airways Corp. - Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... 9 hr huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Sun Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
News Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08) Nov 27 Why 12
News New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation... Nov '16 Spotted Girl 5
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC