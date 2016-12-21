Frontier bag handlers argue in passenger video
Just weeks after passengers suffered long delays, canceled flights and delayed or lost baggage due to weather and other factors for Frontier Airlines, passengers are still reporting problems. Video shot by passenger Ty Robben from Frontier Flight 265 out of Denver on Dec. 27, shows four baggage handlers purportedly arguing outside his plane.
