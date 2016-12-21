Frontier Airlines Is Learning the Har...

Frontier Airlines Is Learning the Hard Way That Value Is King

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Connecticut Post

Frontier's debacle in Denver shows that offering the cheapest price is a losing strategy if customers are unhappy with what they bought. Recently, with all the winter weather, thousands of flights were canceled and tens of thousands of air travelers were stranded.

