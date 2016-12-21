Flight operations return to normal at Minneapolis airport
The Federal Aviation Administration reports no significant delays Tuesday morning. The airport was down to one runway for part of the day Monday because of winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph, which caused numerous delays and cancelations.
