FedEx Corporation (FDX) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund
IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Why
|12
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC