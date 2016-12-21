Denmark Is Open to Selling Stakes in ...

Denmark Is Open to Selling Stakes in State Assets, Minister Says

Monday Dec 19

Denmark's government, which owns stakes in 27 companies including Dong Energy A/S and SAS AB, is prepared to sell off everything that doesn't affect its ability to protect critical infrastructure. Though there are currently no concrete plans to move ahead with a specific divestment, the administration is "clearly open" to selling, Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said in an interview in his Copenhagen office on Friday, less than three weeks after his appointment.

