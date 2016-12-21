Crowley Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Crowley Maritime Corp.'s government services group has achieved worldwide ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security certification for enhancements made to the security of accessing, transmitting, processing and storing covered defense information related to its management of Military Sealift Command's T-AGOS/T-AGM and BOBO vessels. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the most rigorous and recognized international standard for implementing and managing security controls to protect information assets.

