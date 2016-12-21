Crowley Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certif...

Crowley Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Crowley Maritime Corp.'s government services group has achieved worldwide ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security certification for enhancements made to the security of accessing, transmitting, processing and storing covered defense information related to its management of Military Sealift Command's T-AGOS/T-AGM and BOBO vessels. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the most rigorous and recognized international standard for implementing and managing security controls to protect information assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Wed art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
News Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Why 12
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC