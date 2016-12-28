Covenant Transportation Group Selects ORBCOMM for Fleet-Wide Cold Chain Telematics Solution

Inc. , a global provider of Machine-to-Machine and Internet of Things solutions, today announced that Covenant Transportation Group , one of the top truckload providers in the United States, has selected ORBCOMM to provide its industry-leading cold chain telematics solution to track, monitor and control its fleet of refrigerated trailers at Covenant Transport and Southern Refrigerated Transport. ORBCOMM will provide cellular connectivity, state-of-the-art hardware, wireless fuel and door sensors, along with a web-based reporting platform for optimal fleet management.

