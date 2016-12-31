Continue reading At least one dead after two small aircraft collide mid-flight in McKinney
Two small planes collided near Aero Country Airport in McKinney at about 5:30 p.m., and the Federal Aviation Administration reports at least one person is dead. Both aircraft were flying under visual flight rules -- conditions generally clear enough to allow the pilot to see where the aircraft is going -- and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision, stated Lynn Lunsford, spokesperson for the aviation administration, in an email.
