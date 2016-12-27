Authorities: Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
Kathleen Bergen, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman, says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing on an area about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. She said three people were aboard the aircraft reported missing Tuesday evening, but she had no immediate information on the plane's whereabouts or what happened.
