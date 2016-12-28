Allegiant Air flight lands safely aft...

Allegiant Air flight lands safely after mechanical issue

1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A mechanical issue forced an Allegiant Air flight crew to land its flight from Ogdensburg to Florida in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Hilarie Grey, an Allegiant Air spokeswoman, said in a statement that the crew landed Flight 1711, which flew out of the Ogdensburg International Airport at 12:40 p.m. southbound toward Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fla., at 3:15 p.m. at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport after experiencing the issue during flight.

