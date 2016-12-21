Airline classes turn into segments with greater variety of prices, features
There's Coke and Diet Coke, 13 kinds of Cheerios and an endless variety of toothpaste. And now, airplane cabins are being customized, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|57 min
|Parden Pard
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|1 hr
|gwww
|2
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov 27
|Why
|12
|New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation...
|Nov '16
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC