Air NZ to begin operating to Haneda Airport in Tokyo
Air New Zealand will split its Tokyo services between Haneda and Narita Airports from July next year, offering customers two points of entry into Japan's capital city. Air New Zealand currently operates daily flights to Narita International Airport increasing to 10 times a week over the peak months.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov 27
|Why
|12
|New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation...
|Nov 21
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
