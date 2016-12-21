After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay...

After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Seven months after President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, the city where World War II all but ended, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is paying his respects at the site where the brutal conflict began. Abe is traveling to Pearl Harbor, where he and Obama hope to underscore the alliance between their two nations -- 75 years after the Japanese surprise attack that brought America into history's bloodiest war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... 3 hr gwww 7
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... 8 hr Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
News Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08) Nov 27 Why 12
News New Jersey man arrested over 300 toll violation... Nov '16 Spotted Girl 5
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC