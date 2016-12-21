After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
Seven months after President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, the city where World War II all but ended, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is paying his respects at the site where the brutal conflict began. Abe is traveling to Pearl Harbor, where he and Obama hope to underscore the alliance between their two nations -- 75 years after the Japanese surprise attack that brought America into history's bloodiest war.
