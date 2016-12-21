2 men arrested after chase over illegal ninja sword
Authorities say two men have been arrested after one chased the other after he stole his ninja sword at a New Jersey train station. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that 61-year-old Leon Cureton was arrested Thursday morning after he took a katana-type sword wrapped in a black garbage bag from 29-year-old Fernando Pellot.
