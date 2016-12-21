2 hurt as helicopter makes hard landing on Mount Baldy
The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the chopper went down Thursday about 1,000 feet below the 10,000-foot summit. Video shows the battered craft lying in the snow on the mountain northeast of Los Angeles.
