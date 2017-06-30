Tobacco manufacturer BAT ups investme...

Tobacco manufacturer BAT ups investment in Romanian plant

British American Tobacco , the biggest distributor of tobacco products in Romania in terms of sales, will invest EUR 60 million in its Ploiesti plant in 2017 to build a new production unit and upgrade the technology on site. This is triple the expected investment for this year.

