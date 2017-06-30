Tobacco group Philip Morris sees iQOS as key to smokeless future in UK
Cigarette maker Philip Morris International thinks its iQOS heated tobacco product can make Britain smoke-free in the coming years, an executive said on Friday. Since iQOS was launched in the UK in December, Philip Morris has found that about 70 percent of people that use it are able to give up conventional cigarettes, Peter Nixon, its UK and Ireland managing director, told BBC Radio.
