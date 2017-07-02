Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 1,000 Shares of Universal Corporation (UVV) Stock
Universal Corporation VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $65,750.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|chsa1959
|44
|Packing cigarettes the world's stupidest ritual
|20 hr
|CNN is very fake ...
|2
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Rick
|47
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Jun 28
|Learntoread
|28
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Jun 28
|Bill
|26
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jun 20
|ashtray411
|78
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jun 17
|Mugs mahone
|58
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC