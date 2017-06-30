Indiana Trust & Investment Management...

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys SPDR Gold Trust, Praxair Inc, Philip Morris ...

Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO buys SPDR Gold Trust, Praxair Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, BP PLC, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, sells JM Smucker Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Target Corp, DXC Technology Co, Banro Corp during the 3-months ended 2017-06-30, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2017-06-30, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 117 stocks with a total value of $120 million.

