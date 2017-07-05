Better Buy: Altria Group Inc. vs. Coca-Cola
The two consumer goods stocks also share controversy. Coca-Cola has come under fire for the health effects of its sugary soft drinks even as Altria continues to take criticism from consumer advocacy groups about the health impacts of smoking and tobacco products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Jul 2
|chsa1959
|44
|Packing cigarettes the world's stupidest ritual
|Jul 1
|CNN is very fake ...
|2
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Jul 1
|Rick
|47
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Jun 28
|Learntoread
|28
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Jun 28
|Bill
|26
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jun 20
|ashtray411
|78
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jun 17
|Mugs mahone
|58
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC