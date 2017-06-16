Zacks: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Given $78.90 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages
Shares of British American Tobacco PLC have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Masterblaster
|23
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Sat
|Mugs mahone
|58
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|Nathan
|405
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Jun 14
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jun 10
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|RAN
|645
