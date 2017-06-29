Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Ameri...

Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds American Inc will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reynolds American's earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.31 billion.

Chicago, IL

