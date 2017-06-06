Vector Group (VGR) & Philip Morris In...

Vector Group (VGR) & Philip Morris International (PM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Vector Group and Philip Morris International are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitabiliy. Vector Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 23 hr Dailydipper 340
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Tue RAN 645
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) May 30 Ryan 200
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) May 27 BAMFClarky 403
Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16) May 26 Friend 2
Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07) May 20 Jaded 27
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) May 19 Bolton 109
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC