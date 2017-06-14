Vector Group (VGR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23
Headlines about Vector Group have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time.
