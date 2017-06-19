The single biggest driver of success ...

The single biggest driver of success is challenge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Star

Stephen Filotas, Group Head of Route-to-Market and Customer Management, has spent what he calls "15 very short years" at British American Tobacco . After going through just about every position at BAT in trade marketing and distribution, as well as brand marketing, he ended up leading the marketing work stream in the merger of a local family-owned business the company had just acquired in Colombia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) 17 hr Hunter 25
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Tue ashtray411 78
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Jun 17 Mugs mahone 58
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jun 15 Nathan 405
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Jun 14 Cathy 31
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Jun 11 Jimrome 201
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jun 10 Dippertx-sandiego 341
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC