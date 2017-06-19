South Africa: Cape Town Emergency 'Day Zero' Drought Plans to Be Announced
Operational plans for the unlikely scenario that the City of Cape Town runs out of water will be released within two to three weeks, a city official said. Sarah Rushmere, the city's energy efficiency campaign strategist, said the newly appointed resilience officer, Craig Kesson, is working with a "high level task team" to finalise an emergency plan.
