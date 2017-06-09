Short Interest in British American To...

Short Interest in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Rises By 0.3%

British American Tobacco PLC was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,839,779 shares, a growth of 0.3% from the May 15th total of 52,681,836 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.9 days.

