RJR Offers Details on Decision to Block Labels
On Wednesday, U.S. Federal District Court Judge Richard Leon held unconstitutional a regulation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration that would have forced cigarette makers to place nine graphic health warnings on the top half of the front and back of all cigarette packages, and the top fifth of all advertising , R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. said in a statement.
