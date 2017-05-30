Reynolds in Talks to Buy Smoking-Cessation Products Maker

Reynolds American Inc. is said to be in advanced talks to buy a Swedish maker of products that help people stop smoking, a move that could signal a profound shift in direction in the global tobacco industry, reported The Wall Street Journal . Reynolds, the second-largest U.S. cigarette maker by sales, is near a deal to buy closely held Niconovum AB, according to David Sweanor, a Canadian law professor and tobacco expert who said he was briefed by people close to the deal.

