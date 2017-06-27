Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Receives ...

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

14 hrs ago

Reynolds American Inc has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Chicago, IL

