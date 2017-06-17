Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is American International Group Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position
American International Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds American Inc by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 9,262,283 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,610 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Masterblaster
|23
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Sat
|Mugs mahone
|58
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|Nathan
|405
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Jun 14
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jun 10
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|RAN
|645
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC