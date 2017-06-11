ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,311 Sha...

ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,311 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,448 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) 10 hr Jimrome 201
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Sat Dippertx-sandiego 341
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Jun 6 RAN 645
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) May 27 BAMFClarky 403
Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16) May 26 Friend 2
Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07) May 20 Jaded 27
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) May 19 Bolton 109
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC