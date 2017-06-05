Politics' Push And Pull On The Alcohol Industry
We know that the fate of some industries better aligns with one political party over others. We'd never expect cannabis growers to vote Republican, and, at least last election cycle, private prisons were disincentivized to vote Democrat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|Dailydipper
|340
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Tue
|RAN
|645
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|May 30
|Ryan
|200
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 27
|BAMFClarky
|403
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|May 19
|Bolton
|109
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC