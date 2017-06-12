New Zealand government received $1.7 billion in duty on tobacco sales in 2016
On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|RAN
|645
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 27
|BAMFClarky
|403
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|May 19
|Bolton
|109
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC