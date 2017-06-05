Lawsuit Claims Oklahoma's Cigarette Fee Is Unconstitutional
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and Phillip Morris USA have filed a lawsuit with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, arguing a new cigarette fee approved by the Oklahoma Legislature is unconstitutional. The companies say the bill violates provisions of the state Constitution that the voters of Oklahoma approved 25 years ago.
