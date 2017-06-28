Japan Tobacco Chases Marlboro Man's Maker in Smokeless Race
Japan Tobacco Inc. needs to catch up as international rivals gain ground in a battle to offer the next generation of smoking alternatives. Philip Morris International Inc. that heats rather than burns tobacco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Learntoread
|28
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Bill
|26
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jun 20
|ashtray411
|78
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jun 17
|Mugs mahone
|58
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|Nathan
|405
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Jun 14
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC